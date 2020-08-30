Kashmir, Today's Paper
Talat reviews functioning of colleges; infrastructure development works in Kupwara

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Talat Parvez Rohella, on Sunday visited Kupwara district and reviewed functioning of various colleges and educational Infrastructure works.

During his visit, the Commissioner Secretary inspected newly constructed building of Government Degree College (GDC) Sogam completed at a cost of Rs.13 crore. He inspected Smart Classrooms, Computer Laboratory, Library, Botany, Physics & Geology laboratories of the college. The Principal GDC apprised the Commissioner about the overall functioning of the college.

He was accompanied by Director Finance HED, Abdul Majeed; Nodal Principal Kashmir, Yasmeen Ashaie; Assistant Director Planning, Fayaz Ahmad; Engineering Team of RUSA and other concerned officers of Higher Education Department.

