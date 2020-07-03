Talat reviews functioning of colleges, online courses

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez Friday chaired a meeting to review functioning of Colleges, Online Classes and progress under different components of RUSA scheme.

Director Colleges, Nodal Principal Kashmir and Director Planning were present during the meeting.

Threadbare discussion was held on several projects under the RUSA Scheme.

The meeting also reviewed the physical and financial status of civil works under the different component of the scheme and the concerned authorities informed that execution works have been restored almost at all the places of various Colleges.

Commissioner Secretary directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps for expediting all ongoing construction works.

On the occasion, the staff of the Higher Education felicitated Talat Parvez on being elevated to the post of Commissioner Secretary to Government.

The staff expressed gratitude to the Commissioner Secretary for his employees’ friendly role and for achieving new milestones in the department.