Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:45 PM

Talat reviews functioning of colleges, online courses

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:45 PM
File Pic

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez Friday chaired a meeting to review functioning of Colleges, Online Classes and progress under different components of RUSA scheme.

Director Colleges, Nodal Principal Kashmir and Director Planning were present during the meeting.

Trending News
File Photo used as Representational Pic

Handwara man dies of covid-19; J&K toll mounts to 125

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 claims two more lives; J&K toll now 124

Representational Pic

Mutilated body fished out from Jhelum in Sumbal

Representational Pic

One dead, another injured in road mishap in Kupwara

Threadbare discussion was held on several projects under the RUSA Scheme.

The meeting also reviewed the physical and financial status of civil works under the different component of the scheme and the concerned authorities informed that execution works have been restored almost at all the places of various Colleges.

Commissioner Secretary directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps for expediting all ongoing construction works.

Latest News
File Photo used as Representational Pic

Handwara man dies of covid-19; J&K toll mounts to 125

File Pic

In highest single-day spike, nearly 23k test positive for COVID; death toll rises to 18,655 in India

File Pic

Security forces launch searches in several Rajouri villages

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 claims two more lives; J&K toll now 124

On the occasion, the staff of the Higher Education felicitated Talat Parvez on being elevated to the post of Commissioner Secretary to Government.

The staff expressed gratitude to the Commissioner Secretary for his employees’ friendly role and for achieving new milestones in the department.

Related News