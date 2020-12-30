Kashmir, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 12:27 AM

Taleem Ke Asool released in Shopian

Greater Kashmir

Taleem Ke Asool, a book by Sheikh Wali Mohammad was released during a function at town hall Shopian on Wednesday.

The book was released by Javed Ahmad, Principal Degree College, Shopian and Dr Syed Zahoor Geelani, HOD, Department of Education, Central University of Kashmir.

While congratulating the author, Javed Ahmad said, “Although the author is not related to the department of education, but his contribution to the field is highly appreciable”.

Sharing the details, Wali said that the falling standard of the school education system  spurred him to author the book.

“The moral values are evaporating from our education system and there is a compelling need for making these values an inseparable part of the education system,” Wali said.

The book discusses in detail the concept of Islam about the education. It also talks about the Finland model of the education system, which is billed as one of the best models in the modern-day world.

In the book, the author gives a rundown about the National Education Policy recently rolled out by Central government.

“Taleem Ke Asool” is the second book authored by Sheikh, who works in the Department of Planning. Mohammad Ashraf Hammad, a critic and journalist presented a critical review of the book.

A Mehfil-e-Mushira, attended by both Kashmiri and Urdu language poets, was also organised on the occasion. The event was organised by Kashur Forum Shopian.

