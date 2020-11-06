Talking about Art 370 not anti-national: Muzaffar Shah

Awami National Conference (ANC) Vice President, Muzaffar Shah on Friday lashed out at BJP, saying those talking of Article 370 and its restoration are being dubbed as “anti-national”.

Shah said it was Constitution of India which granted Article 370 to J&K. The ANC leader said the visit of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to Jammu was portrayed as an “attack” over Jammu which was not only condemnable but unacceptable as well.

“As Kashmir is our home, Jammu and Ladakh are also ours. We can go to anywhere and meet people. Our visit to Jammu was projected as an assault on people of Jammu by BJP who don’t want peace and harmony across the country,” Shah said.