Talks must be held with Hurriyat: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that talks must be held with the Hurriyat.

“The Governor says Hurriyat has agreed to talks. Then, talks should be held with them,” Abdullah told the media persons, according to Business Standard.

Abdullah’s assertion comes two days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks with the government.

Addressing a function in Srinagar on June 22, Governor Malik said that the Hurriyat leaders were ready to talk and that it was an “encouraging sign”.

“The ones who turned back Ram Vilas Paswan from their door, they are now ready for talks. The stone pelting after Friday prayers is almost over. We do not like it when a youngster dies,” Malik had said at a function at SKICC.