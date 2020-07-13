Kashmir, Today's Paper
Tangdhar village shelled from across LoC

Pakistani troops resorted to shelling in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Defence spokesperson said, “Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons. The troops deployed along the line of control gave a befitting and precise response to the enemy forces.”

A local police official said that Jabdi village of Tangdhar sector was targeted.

He said the exchange of shelling continued for some time however, their was no damage or loss of life reported.

