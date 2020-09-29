Tarigami assures full support to non-migrant KPs

While urging J&K administration to fulfill the demands of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit (KP), CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami Tuesday assured full support to the community in their fight for rights.

In a statement, Tarigami said Kashmir Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) has said it was being harassed and isolated by J&K administration since abrogation of Article 370. He said the KPSS was demanding jobs under the central government employment package for the community living in Kashmir apart from relief and accommodation to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

“Those Kashmiri Pandits, who did not migrate from the Valley in 1990, have been totally ignored by the successive regimes and their genuine demands were never fulfilled,” he said.

Tarigami said the High Court directions and recommendations of Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding jobs to unemployed educated Kashmiri Pandit youth living in Kashmir must be implemented without any further delay.

“The other demands include a smooth process of providing bonafide certificates to all the aspirants of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits and monthly financial aid to 808 such families living in Kashmir since 1990, grant of accommodation to all deserving non-migrant KP families living in the Valley as per recommendations of the MHA and extension of benefits of migrant welfare fund to the non-migrant KPs of Kashmir,” he said.

He said the KPSS has made other demands, which include a vigilance inquiry against officials for allegedly stalling relief of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and extension of benefits of Migrant Welfare Fund to the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits..