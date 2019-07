Strongly condemning the attack on National Conference leader, Syed Tauqeer Ahmad, in which his Personal Security Officer (PSO), Reyaz Ahmad, was killed in south Kashmir’s Hiller Kokernag area, CPI(M) leader Mohammad YousufTarigami termed the incident as heinous and unfortunate.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Tarigami said, “Such incidents are inhuman and unfortunate. Violence in any form and its manifestation is condemnable.” He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.