CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Monday expressed grief over the demise of trade union activist Nisar Ahmad Kamrazi of Sopore who breathed his last at SKIMS, Srinagar on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Tarigami said Kamrazi worked hard for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of the society, especially construction labourers.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.