Tarigami, NC demand probe into Hokersar killings

CPI (M) State Secretary Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami and National Conference (NC) additional spokeswoman Sara Hayat Shah Wednesday demanded a probe into the killings of three persons at an encounter site in Hokarsar area of Srinagar suburbs.

A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that the incident of killing of three persons in Hokersar area of Lawayapora in Srinagar needs a judicial probe as the families of the slain persons had refuted the allegations that they were militants.

Tarigami said that the reports quoting the families of the slain trio say that two among them had left their homes in Pulwama on Tuesday morning for Srinagar to take admission in a tuition center.

“How is it possible that they became militants till evening when the encounter started at Hokersar,” he said in the statement. “There are unverified reports that they were killed in a fake encounter. If true, this is shocking and must be probed by a sitting High Court judge. The circumstances in which the killings happened need to be thoroughly probed.”

He said that in the past too, unfortunate incidents of civilians being killed in fake encounters for rewards and promotions had been reported in Kashmir.

“Just in July this year, three labourers from Rajouri were killed in a fake encounter in Shopian,” Tarigami said. “Those who stage fake encounters in the name of the security of the country have to be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, NC sought a time-bound inquiry into the circumstances leading to the killing of the three persons at the encounter site saying that justice must be immediately delivered by investigating the matter on impartial and fast-track basis.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the party’s additional spokeswoman Sarah Shah as saying that the versions of the people and family pertaining to the killing of three people at the encounter site in Srinagar suburbs are contradictory and as such the situation necessitates constitution of a fact-finding team that could reveal the circumstances and probe the matter on a fast-track basis.

“The police version is that the three were militants who refused to surrender during the gunfight and were killed, but the version of the families of the slain is contradictory to that of the Police,” she said in the statement. “It is for the government now to clear the ambiguity leading to the death of the three persons.”

Shah said: “We have been hearing from the government quarters that there will be zero tolerance for human rights violations but on the ground such high-pitched claims emanating from government stand debunked in wake of such killings. Therefore we demand a thorough inquiry into the incident on behalf of my party. I also take this opportunity to express my unison with the bereaved families in their hour of grief and pain.”