Tarigami seeks repatriation of Professors from Ladakh University to KU

CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yusuf Y Tarigami Monday demanded repatriation of professors from Ladakh University to Kashmir University (KU).

In a statement of CPI (M) issued here, Tarigami said at least 15 Assistant Professors of KU, who were posted at the Leh and Kargil campuses of the varsity since 2015, were demanding their repatriation for the last year-and-a-half without yielding any results. He said KU’s Leh and Kargil campuses were transferred to the University of Ladakh following Jammu and Kashmir’s bifurcation but as per the provisions of the Reorganisation Act, all government employees’ preferences were sought.

“These assistant professors had also sought repatriation to KU. While the University of Ladakh has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) in favour of their repatriation, so far KU has reportedly refused to grant these professors their transfers, citing non-availability of posts in the varsity,” Tarigami said.

He said, according to media reports, over a 100 teaching positions were lying vacant in the KU and these professors could be easily accommodated in the varsity against these posts.

“These professors have been discharging their duties with dedication despite facing all odds in the Ladakh region for years together,” Tarigami said.

He said that KU had already handed over the two campuses to Ladakh University and as such it ceased to be operational in Ladakh.

“However, the bonafide employees of KU are being compelled to work outside their parent organisation against their wishes and in violation of their service conditions,” Tarigami said.

He expressed hope that Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha, who is also the chancellor of KU, would look into the matter thoroughly and impress upon the KU administration to seek redress of their grievances without further delay.