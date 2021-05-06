Tarigami urges LG to include ASHAs in incentive scheme for COVID-19 warriors

CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Thursday urged the government to provide adequate incentives and wages to ASHA workers on the pattern of COVID-19 warriors of the Health and Medical Education Department.

In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, he highlighted the issues confronting ASHA workers and urged him to include them in the incentive scheme for the COVID-19 warriors.

“Unfortunately, ASHA workers, who are the backbone of the health system in rural areas working on meagre incentives, have been left out from the incentives. Apart from their routine work, they also facilitate COVID-19 patients and monitor positive home isolated patients,” Tarigami said. “They also are not having any personal protection equipment (PPE) while dealing with these patients.”

He requested that adequate incentives and wages should be provided to these ASHA workers to boost their morale in these tough times.