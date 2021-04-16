Tariq Karra bereaved | Congress express condolences

Congress on Friday expressed condolences with senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee member Tariq Hamid Karra over the death of his younger brother Ahmad ZiyadKarra.

A statement of Congress issued here said that the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed grief over the passing away of Karra’s younger brother and conveyed condolences to the Karra family.

“The deceased was a noble soul. I have no words to express my grief,” Mir said praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Senior Congress leaders also expressed grief over the passing away of Karra’s younger brother and conveyed condolences with the Karra family.