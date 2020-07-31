Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 1, 2020, 1:27 AM

Tassaduq Jeelani's demise widely condoled

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 1, 2020, 1:27 AM
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor (LG), KK Sharma on Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior KAS Officer Tassaduq Jeelani, who was working as Special Secretary, Social Welfare department.

In his condolence message, the Advisor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.

Advisor to the LG, Farooq Khan expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the demise of Jeelani.

Jeelani, who was admitted to the hospital few days ago, passed away on Friday. Advisor Khan termed Jeelani as one of the committed officers who always proved his mettle during his long period of service.

The Advisor said the demise was a huge loss to J&K in general and to the administration in particular and the void after his death would hard to be filled.

Advisor to the LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and expressed sorrow over the demise. In his message, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained Jeelani was one of the dedicated officers who always worked for benefit of common masses. The Advisor said his untimely demise was a big loss to J&K administration. Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan condoled the demise and termed Jeelani’s death as a big loss to J&K administration.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary first informed about Jeelani’s demise. “I find it difficult to share, our colleague Tassaduq Jeelani has lost battle against Covid. He had responded well, tested negative too but couldn’t overcome post Covid complications. May his soul rest in peace,” Choudhary wrote on Twitter.

