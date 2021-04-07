Tawseef Raina elected as chairman Municipal Council Baramulla

Tawseef Raina, an independent councillor was elected chairman Municipal Council Baramulla on Wednesday.

Raina defeated his opponent Mudasir Tantray by a margin of four votes. An official said that out of 19 councillors, 12 voted in favour of Raina while his opponent polled only seven votes.

On this occasion, Raina while thanking the councillors for electing him, said that he will strive for better civic amenities to the town residents. “I along with the entire team of Municipal Council Baramulla including councillors, will ensure that ‘Green Baramulla’ slogan is practically achieved. Our focus will be to provide proper sanitation besides neat and clean atmosphere to the town residents,” said Raina.

“The issues of the town are immense. Our priority will be to address all those issues on priority basis and develop this historic town on modern lines,” he asserted.

The fresh election for the chairman Municipal council Baramulla came after former Municipal Council Chairman, Umar Kakroo, lost no confidence motion moved by several councillors in March this year.