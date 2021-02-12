Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:34 AM

Taxation Deptt employees condole Khazir Muhammad Wani's demise

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:34 AM
Representational Pic

J&K State Taxes Employees Non Gazetted Union Friday condoled the demise of former Finance Special Secretary Khazir Muhammad Wani.

A statement of the union issued here said that a condolence meet was held under the Secretary of the union Mushtaq Ahmad who described the deceased as a pious man and termed his demise a big loss to the bureaucracy in general and Taxation department in particular.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

It said that the deceased contributed a lot towards the welfare of the employees as well as the department.

The union prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Kashmir Alumni also condoled the demise of Wani.

Related News