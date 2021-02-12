Taxation Deptt employees condole Khazir Muhammad Wani's demise

J&K State Taxes Employees Non Gazetted Union Friday condoled the demise of former Finance Special Secretary Khazir Muhammad Wani.

A statement of the union issued here said that a condolence meet was held under the Secretary of the union Mushtaq Ahmad who described the deceased as a pious man and termed his demise a big loss to the bureaucracy in general and Taxation department in particular.

It said that the deceased contributed a lot towards the welfare of the employees as well as the department.

The union prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Kashmir Alumni also condoled the demise of Wani.