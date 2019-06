Also Read | Bitta Karate bereaved

Haji Abdul Ahad Trumboo, chairman Trumboo Cement Industries (TCI), passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

A family source said that Trumboo passed away at 12:10 PM. He said the Nimaz-i-Janaza of the deceased will be held in Nishat at 6 PM.

The deceased will be laid to rest at the family’s ancestral graveyard.