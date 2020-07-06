Teacher arrested for alleged rape in Kulgam

A teacher working in a government school was arrested following an allegation of abduction and rape of a girl student in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said a girl (name withheld) of Chachmula village filed a complaint in police station DH Pora wherein she accused the teacher from her village of sexually assaulting her.

“The girl identified the main accused as Hilal Ahmad Dar of Chachmula village,” he said.

The police official said the victim also accused two other teachers; Nazir Ahmad and Aamir Farooq of Gandwani village of aiding and abetting Hial in the crime.

Police have registered a case FIR number 109/2020 US 366, 367 RPC.

A team headed by SHO DH Pora under the supervision of SDPO DH Pora has been formed.

According to the family, the victim was alone at home on Sunday evening, when she was lured by Hilal Dar on the pretext of some work.

“As the family members were busy working in the orchards, she went out of the house when he (Hilal Dar) covered her mouth with a cloth and forcibly took her to some orchard where she was assaulted physically and sexually,” they alleged.

The police official said efforts were on to nab the other two accomplices who are on run.

“The medical examination of the victim has also been conducted,” he said.

The victim’s native villagers staged protests and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

The trio, locals said had taught the victim when she was in her middle school.

Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended all the three accused teachers.

An order in this regard was issued by Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) DH Pora following the complaint.