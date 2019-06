Also Read | Auto Draft

A 45-year-old man died in a road accident in Buthoo village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Tuesday afternoon.

An official said that Noor ud din Rather, a teacher by profession, died while his car skidded off the road near Buthoo village.

Rather, he said, was taken to district hospital Bandipora where he was declared dead on arrival.