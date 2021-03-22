Teacher found dead in Sopore

A 35-year old teacher was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Monday.

A Police official said that the locals of Tarzoo spotted a body near an auto-rickshaw stand and informed the concerned police post.

He said that after getting the information a team went to the spot and recovered the body under mysterious conditions and took it to a hospital.

The Police official said that the cause of death seems to be heart attack.

He identified the deceased as Ghulam Muhammad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani of Daragam area of Pattan.