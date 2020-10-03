Kashmir, Today's Paper
Teacher suspended for disclosing identity of COVID19 patient

A government teacher was placed under suspension for allegedly disclosing identity of a coronavirus patient on a Whatsapp group.

Kulbir Singh was posted as Teacher Grade II in Government Primary School Sounchal.

His suspension order was issued by CEO Rajouri Ch Gulzar Hussain, who said that the teacher had allegedly disclosed identity of a COVID19 positive case due to which family members of the patient “felt humiliated”.

“Disclosing the identity and privacy of COVID19 patients is against the guidelines,” the CEO said.

He also appointed Principal Higher Secondary School Chingus and Principal Higher Secondary School Soulki to conduct inquiry and submit report within three days.

