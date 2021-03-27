Teachers build kindergarten facility out of their pocket in Handwara

Teachers at Girls Middle School Handwara have helped build a kindergarten facility in their school by making contributions from their own pockets.

The specially developed room has been equipped with best of the facility for the new entrants.

A ceremony was today held at the GMS Handwara during which the kindergarten facility was open for new entrants. Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul HameedFani inaugurated the facility. While talking to media he said that the initiative taken by teachers at Girls Middle School Handwara will prove an inspiration for other schools and it will attract more students across Handwara town.

“Teachers here out of their own pocket have developed this beautiful room for kindergarten which is well equipped and possesses all the latest facilities,” he added.

Fani stressed upon all the government and private institutions to strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOP’s so that the viral disease can be contained.