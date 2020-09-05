Teachers' Day celebrated in J&K|Healthcare, education cornerstones of development: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the healthcare and education were the cornerstones of development.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, LG greeted the teaching fraternity across Jammu and Kashmir. The day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of India’s second President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan –who himself was an accomplished teacher and dedicated his whole life for the cause.

Addressing scores of teachers and students across J&K during an online event, the LG highlighted the importance of this day which is celebrated as a mark of respect for the nation builders. He underscored their indispensable role in the overall development and progress of our great country.

He said that the healthcare professionals, doctors, hold special status across the world.

“Healthcare and education are the cornerstones of the development,” LG Sinha said in his speech.

“A society is judged by its achievements in these two sectors. A Community is considered great or otherwise depending upon its ability to provide healthcare and education to its most marginalized sections,” he added.

In his address, the LG invoked the sayings of Sant Kabir in which he says that his first bow is to the Guru and not God, because it is the Guru who showed him the way to God. He also quoted a statement by Aristotle, saying that “those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those art of living well” which appropriately depicts that a Teacher occupies the most respectable place in society all over the world.

“Our civilization places the educationists, teachers even a step higher. We revere them as Guru, Acharya or Ustad,” he said.

“The Teachers come forward to make the process of education conducive, meaningful and welfare driven as per the demand of time and space so that it leads to all round development of the child,” he said.

At the event, the LG formally launched the Early Childhood Care and Education scheme (ECCE) through online mode. He also dedicated projects, worth Rs 20 crores of the School Education Department, accentuating overall education infrastructure in the UT.

The State Council of Education, Research, and Trainings (SCERT) were also inaugurated on this occasion through electronic mode. The SCERT will function in the UT on the lines of NCERT, which is the apex institution of educational research and trainings at the National level.

He outlined that the Union Territory has embarked on a new mission, a new path of progress. He said that the Union Government has put peace and prosperity of the people of this land on top priority.

This is reflected in a large number of decisions taken in last one year. He stressed that the road ahead is full of opportunities to realize the potential of this region and exhorted upon the officers to put in their best efforts for laying a new foundation for all-round development.

Advisor to the Lt Governor, KK Sharma; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor, Bipul Pathak; Principal Secretary, School Education & Skill Development, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Chairperson, JKBOSE, Prof. Veena Pandita; Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik were also present on the occasion; while as Deputy Commissioners, senior officers of the School education Department, Teachers and scores of Students joined through video conferencing.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, K.K.Sharma highlighted the work done by School Education department in past one year especially during the current pandemic situation.