Teachers Forum demands creation of head-teacher posts

Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Forum (JKTF) Tuesday sought the attention of the authorities towards the “miserable plight” of the masters working as head teachers and also demanded the creation of head-teacher posts.

A statement of JKTF issued here said that while addressing a news conference in Srinagar, JKTF President Muhammad Akbar Khan and General Secretary Arsalan Habib raised the issues of teachers and suggested measures for the greater good of the department.

The statement said Khan sought the attention of the authorities towards the “miserable plight” of the head teachers saying that the masters working as head-teachers in SSA schools had not as yet been adjusted on substantive posts.

It said that the JKTF president expressed displeasure over the slow pace at which things were moving and demanded immediate creation of posts for head-teachers.

The statement quoted Khan as saying that a batch of masters promoted in year 2014 was still awaiting confirmation.

It said that highlighting the issues faced by ReTs, Grade II and Grade III teachers, JKTF General Secretary Arsalan Habib said that the authorities should immediately issue the pending Grade II and Grade III orders.

“A large number of RRTs have been transitioned into Grade II and Grade III but there are still some whose orders have not been issued,” he said in the statement. “Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers who have completed five years service should also be regularised and subsequently converted into Grade II and Grade III teachers.”