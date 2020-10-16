'Teachers must encourage critical thinking among students'

Prominent academic and former Vice-Chancellor, IUST, Prof Siddiq Wahid on Friday said that teachers must encourage critical thinking among young students. According to statement issued here, as part of an ongoing ‘Teacher Enrichment Program’ (TEP) sponsored under UGC/CPE, Government Degree College, Baramulla Friday organised a special extension lecture titled ‘Socio-Economic and Political Conditions of Jammu & Kashmir’.

The lecture was delivered by Prof. Siddiq Wahid, former Vice-Chancellor and attended by the faculty members including students. At the outset, Prof. Muhammad Maqbool Rather, Principal of the college welcomed the esteemed guest speaker.

Prof. Rather in his speech delineated metaphorically the value of visionary academicians and their immense contribution to the society. Prof. Wahid during his speech delved deep into nuances of social, political and economic condition of J&K.

He recommended an extensive reading research oriented approach that will pave way for inquisitive minds and critical thinking amongst youth. His lecture was followed by a threadbare discussion on the issue noted above and a lively question/answer session.