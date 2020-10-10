Teachers must update themselves with latest technological trends: ZEO Kangan

The Department of Education and NCERT is going to kick start the ambitious NISHTHA Training programme from October 16.

In a statement issued here, around 86000 Principals, Lecturers, Headmasters, Masters and Teachers are being trained under the programme—covering as many as 18 modules pertaining to holistic advancement of teachers.

In connection with NISHTHA training programme, a series of orientation programmes were held for Masters, Teachers of Zone Kangan Ganderbal.

The programmes were presided over by ZEO Kangan, Qamar-Ud-Din Lone and ZEPO Kangan, Rafeeq Ahmad Khatana.

Districts Admin, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Zonal Coordinators Fayaz Ahmad Malik and Jamsheed Aarif Shah and Zonal Technical admin Ferooz Ahmad Ganaie appraised the participants about the pros and cons of the NISHTHA programme.

The participants were briefed in detail about the installation and usage of DIKSHA, Telegram and NISHTHA apps by the coordinators and the technical team.

Speaking on the occasion, ZEO, Kangan, stressed upon the teachers to update themselves with latest technological trends visa-vis teaching learning process and keep themselves abreast with advancement of education technologies.

He also stressed upon conduct of online and community classes by teachers on regular as formal schooling remains on hold due to Covid19 pandemic the programmes were held under active guidance by CEO and Dy. CEO Ganderbal.