Teachers working in offices to be send back to schools

The School Education department has directed Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to relieve all teachers and lecturers on deputation to different offices and use them for “teaching purposes.”

An official said the department has prepared a list of around 200 influential teachers, masters and lecturers who were working in the offices of Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) offices and others offices on non-teaching assignments and directed the DSEK to send them back to the schools.

“I am directed to forward herewith the list of 196 teachers, masters, lecturers working in different offices of the education department received by the administrative department. I request you to take immediate necessary action by relieving them to schools. Action taken report should reach the administrative department within two days,” reads a letter from Additional Secretary School Education to the DSEK.

The official said over years, repeated directions have been issued to the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to relieve these teachers.

“But there was no implementation of the orders. The teachers were allowed to continue their stint in the offices under the pretext that they were computer knowing persons and helped the office in various works. Most of these teachers deputed in offices are either associated with different forums of teachers or have patronage of higher authorities in the department,” said the official.

Another official said these teachers were also being actually deputed as ZRPs and CRPs in offices and their role was to visit the schools on a daily basis and provide academic assistance wherever required.

“Unfortunately, they use their influence and get some non-teaching assignments and continue their stay for years,” said the official, adding the CRPs and ZRPs, as per the rules, have to be deputed only for two years and later replaced by other teachers.

“But the rules are never followed by the department. We have more teachers working in offices than in schools,” the official said.

Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Samoon said the teachers who were working in the offices will be relieved to ensure transparency in the functioning of the department.

“It is the demand of teachers not to deploy them for non-teaching assignments. Detachment orders will be issued in respect of more than 200 CRPs/ZRPs attached by vested interests for decades at DSEK, CEO and ZEOs offices for non-teaching jobs in Kashmir,” he said.

Many teachers said more than 400 teachers were deputed on non-teaching assignments and urged the authorities to relieve all of them.

“There should be no pick and choose. All these teachers who are working in different offices should be assigned the job they have been hired for,” said a teacher.

As per the data compiled by the department, nine teachers work in different offices in Bandipora district, 24 in Baramulla, 14 in Pulwama, 30 in Kupwara, 40 in Anantnag, 17 in Budgam, three in Ganderbal, 12 in Kulgam and 13 in Shopian. The list is however silent on the number of teachers deputed to the office of CEO and ZEOs in Srinagar.

As per the list, around 34 teachers, masters and lecturers were working for the past several years in different sections at DSEK, handling non-teaching assignments.

“These teachers tactfully manage their transfer from one section to another section after completing their two or three years term in each section. That is how they manage their prolonged stay in the DSEK,” said another official.