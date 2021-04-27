Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 11:06 PM

Teaching staff in J&K to work from home as COVID-19 cases surge

The staff has been asked to deliver their duties as needed by the the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities.
File Photo
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered remote learning at schools, colleges and technical education and skill development institutes asking teaching staff to deliver classes online from home in view of the prevailing surge in COVID-19 infections.

A government handout while announcing the decision, said that universities shall be allowed to seek in person attendance of minimal staff only for research work.

The staff of the educational institutions shall not be exempted from their duties on account of the order, the handout said while asking them to deliver the duties as needed by the the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities.

