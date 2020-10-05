Technology an integral part of human life: CUK VC

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir Monday e-inaugurated one-week training workshop on “Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning” organised by the Department of Information Technology, School of Engineering and Technology, in collaboration with National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chandigarh. He also launched the IT Department’s placement drive on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, said the “Digitization and internet technologies have already become an integral part of human lives including academics even before the Covid-19 outbreak and the pandemic has further established the fact that internet and associated technologies have a major stake and role in the future.” He asked the Departments of IT, Media Studies and Law to join hands and provide solutions to the issues confronted by the masses, through technological intervention. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir encouraged the students to take part in trainings and workshops that will help them to develop employable skills that are in demand. Regarding the placement drive, he said, “The placement cell constituted for the purpose will help our students to launch their careers in the direction they intend to.” He also wished success to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, said “IoT and Machine Learning is going to open another window and vistas not only for engineers, but also for allied subjects particularly in law.” He asked the Department of IT to associate the students and faculty of Law departments in such workshops in near future.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, congratulated the Department of Information Technology for holdings frequent webinars and also thanked NITTTR for collaborating with CUK over the years. He expressed desire to continue this partnership in the future for the benefit of the CUK students.

Addressing the inaugural session, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, Dr. M Ahsan Chishti, while giving details of the one week workshop, made the audience aware of what “Internet of Things” is and how IoT along with Machine Learning will impact our lives and the future thereby emphasized the importance of workshop. About the placement drive, Dr Ahsan said the launch of the placement drive is one the many planned multi-faceted steps that the University has taken to ensure that all students have employment offers before leaving varsity.

As of now, he said, our department has approached more than 100 companies already. “Our goal is not only to ensure 100 per cent placement, but to provide students with multiple offers and we will work tirelessly to achieve our goal.”

Professor. K G Srinivasa, Workshop Coordinator representing NITTTR , Dr Arun Valan, NIT Nagaland, Dr. Sahil Sholla, IUST and Er. Amit NITTTR Chandigarh participated in the inaugural function.