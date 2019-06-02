Teen dies in wall collapse in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A teenager died after a fencing wall collapsed in Pazalpora village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hilal Ahmad Baba (16) son of Abdul Gaffar Baba and a resident of Bonakoot village.

An official said that the teen was playing with his mobile phone while sitting besides the wall when it collapsed.

“The wall collapsed and he came under it, receiving critical injuries. He was taken to district hospital Bandipora where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the official said.