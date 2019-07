A teenage boy was found dead at his friend’s residence in Trehgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Wednesday.

DSP Kupwara, Yasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that Sameer Ahmad, son of Mashkoor Ahmad of Tangdar, was staying at his friend’s house where he was found dead.

He said the body has been taken to a hospital for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.