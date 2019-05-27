Teen killed, another injured in mysterious blast in north Kashmir's Gurez

A teen was killed and another injured in a mysterious blast in Bagtore area of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday afternoon.

An official said Amjad Mapnoo (16), son of Sultan Mapnoo, was killed while playing in a nearby forest area.

“Another teenage boy Ishtiyaq Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Rasool who was also playing there was injured. He has head and abdomen trauma and has been shifted to Sub-district hospital Dawar,” the official said.

He said that the boys were playing in a nearby forest area in Chuntiwari village of Bagtore tehsil at around 4:30 pm when the mysterious blast happened.

A doctor posted at SDH Dawar said that the injured boy is in a critical condition and he would be referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment.

A senior police official of the district said that they are verifying the details about the incident.