Kashmir
EJAZ-UL-HAQ BHAT
Bandipora,
UPDATED: May 27, 2019, 6:38 PM

Teen killed, another injured in mysterious blast in north Kashmir's Gurez

EJAZ-UL-HAQ BHAT
Bandipora,
UPDATED: May 27, 2019, 6:38 PM
Seven soldiers wounded after militants trigger IED blast in Pulwama village
Representative Image

A teen was killed and another injured in a mysterious blast in Bagtore area of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday afternoon.

An official said Amjad Mapnoo (16), son of Sultan Mapnoo, was killed while playing in a nearby forest area.

Trending News

Creating violence-free environment key for regional peace: Modi to Imran

'Pak ready to hold talks with new Indian Govt'

Narendra Modi to take oath with new ministers on May 30

In a first, BJP takes lead from an Assembly segment of Kashmir

“Another teenage boy Ishtiyaq Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Rasool who was also playing there was injured. He has head and abdomen trauma and has been shifted to Sub-district hospital Dawar,” the official said.

He said that the boys were playing in a nearby forest area in Chuntiwari village of Bagtore tehsil at around 4:30 pm when the mysterious blast happened.

A doctor posted at SDH Dawar said that the injured boy is in a critical condition and he would be referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment.

Latest News

Stray dog bites ten persons in Poonch

Mother, six children injured in gas cylinder blast in Uri

Asiya-Neelofar death anniversary: Geelani calls shutdown in Shopian on May 30

Muslim vendor asked to go to Pakistan, shot at in Bihar

A senior police official of the district said that they are verifying the details about the incident.

Tagged in , ,
Related News