Teenage boy drowns in B'pora river

A teenage boy drowned and another was rescued in a critical condition in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town on Tuesday.

An official said two minor boys were swimming in the river Madhumati near District Police Lines when they were swept by the water currents.

Though one boy, Faraaz Ahmad of Nowpora village, was rescued and shifted to District Hospital Bandipora, the second boy, 14-year-old Samin, son of Shabir Ahmad Ganae, drowned, the official said.

He identified the deceased boy as 14-year-old Samin, son of Shabir Ahmad Ganae of Nowpora village of the district.

Medical Superintendent, Bandipora Hospital, Dr Bashir Ahmad Teeli said while one of the boys was brought dead another was shifted to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.

Last month, the District Magistrate had ordered a ban on swimming in Madhumati following several cases of drowning.