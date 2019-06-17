Kashmir
Teenage girl dies under mysterious circumstances in Kangan

A teenage girl died in mysterious circumstances in Gund area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that a sixteen-year-old girl (name withheld), a resident of Ramwari Gund, was shifted to a hospital after she fell sick.

However, she was declared dead on arrival at the facility.

The body of the deceased girl was handed over to her family after completing all medico and legal formalities, said the official, adding that a case has been registered.

