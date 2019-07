Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A teenage girl was found dead under mysterious conditions in an orchard in Baapora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The deceased was identified as Nazia Akhtar (18) daughter of Muhammad Amin Shah of Baapora, Qazigund.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

The locals spotted the body hanging in an orchard at Baapora.

A police official said that they have recovered the body and took it for postmortem and other medico-legal formalities.