Teenager dies in Budgam slab collapse

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy was killed and his father injured when a concrete slab collapsed in a village in this district, police said.

A police official said the father-son duo came under the slab of their garage after it collapsed in Warsangam village at around 11:30 am.

In-charge police post, Soibugh, Mushtaq Ahmad said the teenager, Owais Ahmad Bhat died while he was being rushed to a hospital.

His father, Abdul Hamid Bhat suffered minor injuries in the incident. He was shifted to Budgam district hospital for treatment of injuries to his forehead.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital said Bhat was later discharged from the hospital.

As the tragic news spread, a pall of gloom descended on the native village of Bhats. Police have launched an investigation in this matter.