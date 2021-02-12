Teenager dies in Langate accident

A 16-year old boy died while a man was injured in a road accident at Mawar here today

The incident occurred when the tipper they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell in Nallah Mawer. They were rushed to Sub district hospital Langate where the conductor succumbed to his injuries while as the driver was referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Mohsin Ahmad Hanji son of Manzoor Ahmad Hanji resident of Martigam Handwara. The injured driver has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Hanji son Ab Rashid Hanji.