Teenager dies 'mysteriously' in Bandipora

A 13-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town, officials here said. The officials identified the boy as Farhan Mir, 13, son of Altaf Ahmad Mir a resident of Plan Bandipora. According to the neighbours, the boy was found unconscious by the family and was immediately shifted to District hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

“We received a dead body of a boy aged 13 at DH Bandipora, the suspicious death has apparently occurred due to hanging, further investigation will reveal the facts” Medical Superintendent Bandipora hospital, Doctor Bashir Ahmad Teeli told Greater Kashmir. “Not sure how he died, either he has fallen from the house roof or strangulated himself while taking a swing, his family is also not sure about it,” a close neighbour said. According to the neighbours, “the child was with his mother, at maternal home.” An official said police has taken the cognizance of the case.