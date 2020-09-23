Teenager drowns in Jhelum in Uri

A 12-year-old boy drowned in river Jhelum in this border town on Wednesday.

A police official identified the deceased as Shahid Ahmad, son of the late Noor Muhammad Kanyal of Nowshera, Uri.

Station House Officer, Boniyar Tariq Ahmad Shah said the boy drowned while taking bath in the river late afternoon.

“A search operation has been launched by police and SDRF to fish out the missing boy,” he said.

The rescue operation was, however, called off late evening due to less visibility. “Search operation will restart in the morning,” Shah said.