A teenage boy died after drowning in a power canal in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday afternoon.

An official said that a teenager, identified as Aqib Rasool Magrey (17) of Khanan Kangan, drowned in Wangat link power canal of Kangan powerhouse at 3 PM.

It was only hectic efforts of locals and the police that his body was recovered one km away from the spot where he drowned.

Police has taken cognizance of the case, he said.