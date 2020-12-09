Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 12:09 AM

Tehsildar Bandipora and his team save revenue records from office building in flames

Representational Image
Risking their lives, TehsildarBandipora and his team retrieved all the important revenue records after the building went up in flames last week.

Several officials and witnesses that Greater Kashmir talked to praised TehsildarMubashirNazki for showing the courage at a time when no one dared to go near the building.

The tehsil office with 7 kanal of land has a CRPF camp in its premises. The CRPF personnel also occupy the upper floor of the office building wherefrom the fire is first believed to have started.

“The forces were using it as a residence-cum-storage space,” an official said.

Material ranging from bedding, boots and jackets of the paramilitary forces were burnt on the top floor while the cardboard ceiling allowed the fire to spread quickly. The stoves, kerosene lamps and other gutted material can be seen in the compound now.

“The upper floor was caught in huge flames, but we were not allowed to go near due to safety reasons,” the employees, who were at the office when fire broke, told Greater Kashmir.

An onlooker said when the Tehsildar reached the spot he went straight inside and removed the lockers which carried important records.

“Seeing all this we couldn’t control ourselves and rushed despite suffocating smoke and helped him get the record out from the building,” he said.

Nazki was the last person to come out of the building as fire raged.

He was forcefully removed by the Police and firefighters but kept insisting on extracting all records.

To save all records, the Tehsildar, who is staying put in the residential quarters with official records, has even fractured his foot.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad who visited the spot on Monday said that they were proud of TehsildarBandipora and his team that showed courage and ownership to save important revenue records.

“It is our good luck that 90 percent of our records are safe while the other record will be reconstructed too,” he said.

Ahmad said that the new complex which was almost complete would be made operational within days and revenue officials would function from there.

