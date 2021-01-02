Tehsildar Kralpora attached after complaints

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg on Saturday attached Tehsildar Kralpora to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara for his alleged misbehavior with fellow employees during discharge of official duties.

A senior official said that a joint representation was received from several employees of Tehsil Kralpora regarding misbehavior, mental harassment, abusive language and rude attitude of Tehsildar Kralpora Tariq Ahmad Bhat with tehsil employees during official hours.

“Complaints of misbehavior with general public and delays on part of the officer regarding disposal of their grievances was also received against Tehsildar Kralpora, following which Deputy Commissioner attached him”, said the official.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner has ordered an inquiry by a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Nazir Ahmad comprising ACR Kupwara and SDM Lolab who shall conduct thorough enquiry into the allegations leveled against the officer and furnish its report within two weeks.

Deputy Commissioner after concurrence of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir obtained telephonically ordered attachment of Tehsidar Kralpora with the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara.