Kashmir
Irfan Raina
Wangath (Kangan),
UPDATED: June 8, 2019, 12:29 PM

Tens of thousands throng Baba Nagri Kangan to attend annual Urs

Farooq Abdullah also attends the Urs
GK photo

Tens of thousands of people on Saturday thronged Baba Nagri Wangath in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in view of annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam ud din Kiyanvi (RA).

It was a confluence of devotees from across the state on the 124th annual Urs of Hazrat Nizam ud din Kiyanvi (RA) at Wangath which was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety.

The two day Urs which commenced on Friday concluded with special and joint prayers at Wangath Kangan, also known as Baba Nagri.

On the concluding day of the Urs on June 8, special prayers were offered.

Renowned religious personality Mian Bashir Ahmad and various Islamic scholars and religious personalities threw light on Islam and the life and teachings of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA).

National conference president and Parliament member Dr Farooq Abdullah also visited Baba Nagri and attended the annual Urs.

