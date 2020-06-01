Thakur criticises NC for boycotting Delimitation Commission

BhartiyaJanta Party (BJP) J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur Monday lashed out at the National Conference for boycotting Delimitation Commission.

In a statement, Thakur said the party that ruled J&K for decades was staying away from the exercise that has been “demanded by people of every district and zone in J&K to end regional and district-wise imbalance.”

Thakur said National Conference had put a halt on delimitation of Assembly seats till 2026 with a “sole aim of enjoying power and filling its own coffers while keeping people in dark.”

“But the BJP-led government at the Centre exposed NC by taking historic step and by integrating J&K fully within the Union with a sole aim of exposing these parties who ruined J&K and its people for decades,” said Thakur. He said it was generosity of the Centre to nominate three National Conference MPs, Farooq Abdullah, HasnainMasoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone as associate members of the Commission, But, they choose to stay away from the exercise, he said.