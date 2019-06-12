Thieves on prowl at Batamaloo

Also Read | Batamaloo residents seek construction of community hall

Residents of Batamaloo area here have expressed concern over theft incident in the area.

Also Read | BATAMALOO SHOOTOUT CASE | Chargesheet filed against 9 accused

Photojournalist Irshad Ahmed Khan said thieves decamped with goods and gold items from his house at Batamaloo.

Also Read | Shoppers flood Kashmir markets ahead of Eid

“I was at SMHS hospital to attend to my wife who was undergoing treatment there. When i reached home, i was shocked to see household goods vandalised. Gold items were also missing from cupboard,” Khan said. He urged police to look into the matter and arrest the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile residents of Batamaloo have urged police to take measures for restoring sense of security in the area.