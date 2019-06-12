Kashmir
Srinagar,
June 13, 2019

Thieves on prowl at Batamaloo

Srinagar,
June 13, 2019

Residents of Batamaloo area here have expressed concern over theft incident in the area.

Photojournalist Irshad Ahmed Khan said thieves decamped with goods and gold items from his house at Batamaloo.

“I was at SMHS hospital to attend to my wife  who was undergoing treatment there. When i reached home, i was shocked to see household goods vandalised. Gold items were also missing from cupboard,” Khan said. He urged police to look into the matter and arrest the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile residents of Batamaloo have urged police to take measures for restoring sense of security in the area.

