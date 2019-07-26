This Sopore village has no potable water facility

Cherhaar village in Zaingeer belt of Sopore, barely 17 kms away from main town, is yet to get drinking water facility with locals being forced to consume contaminated water of local canal.

The village comprises of over 160 households, locals from the village say the government has ignored the village completely and left it without any drinking water facility. They said that they have to consume water from surrounding streams and wells which can be dangerous and pose a serious threat to their health.

The residents blamed the local politicians, who they said visit the area only during elections for the sake of votes. “As soon as the election ends they disappear,” a local resident Bashir Ahmad said. “They seek votes from us at the times of elections and promising to provide basic amenities in the area but betray us later.”

The locals complained that they had approached the authorities many times and received assurance of getting the water supply soon but no step has been taken by them so for. “On one side the government claims the people are being provided all basic facilities, but we don’t even have drinking water facility, we are forced to fetch water from a local dirty canal, even some fetch water from other villages which are 3-4 kms away from our village. By consuming contaminated water, locals especially children suffer from various kinds of diseases,” a local said.

Locals also alleged that the water supply scheme being constructed in the area since 2012 has not been completed yet. When contacted, concerned J.E. of PHE division Sopore Manzoor Ahmad Mirani said that 80% work has been already done on the filtration plant of the village, “but due to continuous bad weather conditions in 2019 work on this filtration plant was mostly affected, now the work has been resumed and within a week’s time it would be completed.”