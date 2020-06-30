This summer, R&B to blacktop 4,000 km roads in J&K

Underscoring the need to accelerate pace of developmental works in J&K post COVID19 lockdown, Roads and Buildings Development has set a target to blacktop 4,000 km of road length in the Union territory during this financial year.

According to official figures, of the target 4,000 km, the department has already completed macadmization of 400 km after government of India eased COVID19 restrictions.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary R&B, Shailendra Kumar stressed on the need to speed up pace of developmental works.

“We have fixed a target to blacktop 4,000 kilometers of road length in Jammu and Kashmir during this year,” Kumar said.

He said as unlock-1 was announced the department geared its men and machinery to resume developmental works.

“Only hurdle so far has been delay by some mix plants to resume their operations due to shortage of laborers. Besides, earlier when the construction activities were resumed, we had to seek permission from Deputy Commissioner concerned to start development work as per COVID SOPs,” said Kumar.

However, he said, the department has carried out the work at a good pace which was an encouraging sign.

Since August last year, work on developmental projects including macadmization of road was hit badly owing to double-lockdown.

During 2019, when the centre abrogated J&K’s special status, outside laborers left Kashmir which created shortage of workforce.

It was followed by announcement of lockdown by the government of India to combat COVID 19 pandemic. In May, government of India modified guidelines to allow resumption of developmental works in all areas except those declared as containment zones.

Most of the roads in Kashmir are in dilapidated conditions, though patch work has been started on some roads.