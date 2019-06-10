Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits throng Kheer Bhawani

Thousands of Kashmiri Pandit devotees on Monday thronged the famous Kheer Bhawani temple of Ragnya Devi at Tulmulla in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district to celebrate the annual festival of Kheer Bhawani.

Nestled in the shade of mammoth Chinar trees, the temple witnessed a good number of devotees this year, most of them Kashmiri Pandits, who had come from various parts of the state and outside.

The administration had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the mela.

Walking barefoot, the devotees carried rose petals and offered tribute to the goddess as men took a dip in the stream near the shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also visited the Kheer Bhawani shrine to take part in the ongoing fair.

The Governor paid obeisance at the temple and interacted with the devotees.

National conference president and Parliament member Dr Farooq Abdullah, Congress state president Ghulam Ahmed Mir, senior NC leader Dr Sameer Kaul, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and MLCs Surinder Ambardar and Ajay Bharti besides other leaders also visited Kheerbhawani and interacted with the devotees.