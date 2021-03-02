Three arrested in lottery scam: Crime Branch

Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir arrested three persons from Kishangarh Delhi in a lottery scam case.

A statement of CB Kashmir issued here said that in connection with a case under FIR No 37/2019 under sections 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code and 66-D IT Act, the Court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House New Delhi granted transit remand for shifting of the arrested people.

The statement said that the three arrested persons were identified as Santosh Kumar Bhagat of House No 49 A/9 Gaushala Kishangarh Vasant Kunj Delhi; Lakhan Lal Ahirvar of House No 80/9 Kishangarh Vasant Kunj, Delhi and Benadict Silvester alias Manav Tyagi of Flat No D-2, B-48 Chatterpur Extension New Delhi.

It said that they were arrested after strenuous efforts by the investigation team in the lottery scam case under FIR No 37/2019.

The statement said that CB Kashmir had received a written complaint in which the complainant had said that he received a phone call from an unknown number informing him about a prize of Rs 7 lakh that he had won in a contest and that to claim the prize money he was asked to deposit an amount of Rs 1.3 lakh in the bank account of Non Stop Deal operated by one Santosh Kumar Bhagat.