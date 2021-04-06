Three-day voluntary COVID-19 vaccination drive starts at KU

A voluntary COVID-19 vaccination drive for Kashmir University’s teaching and non-teaching staff members, aged above 45 years, started at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday.

A varsity spokesperson said in a statement that nearly 100 doses were administered on day-one of the three-day special drive, organised by the University Health Centre in collaboration with the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, Block Hazratbal.

These included in-charge Vice-Chancellor, Dean of Academic Affairs, Deans of various faculties, Registrar, heads of departments, senior officers including Joint and Deputy Registrars as well as scores of non-teaching staff members.

Joint Registrar at KU, Dr Ashfaq A Zarri, who also looks after the varsity’s Health Centre, said the drive received a very good response on day one.

“We want all teaching and non-teaching staff members, as well as their family members and relatives aged above 45 years, to join this vaccination drive on the remaining two days at the Health Centre along with their I-day proofs (Aadhar/PAN/I-card),” he said.

Dr Zarri said the drive was launched to contain the reemergence of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that teaching and non-teaching activities continue on the campus in a hassle-free manner.

He thanked the Block Medical Officer Hazratbal and Tehsildar Hazratbal zone for their active support to the drive as well as their presence at the University Health Centre on the occasion.